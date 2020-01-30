Ralf Speth to retire from Jaguar after eight months

Ralf Speth has decided to retire from his current role as the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) at the end of his contract term in September 2020, Chairman of Tata Sons, Tata Motors and JLR Natarajan Chandrasekaran said on Thursday.

"I want to thank Ralf for his passion and commitment over the last 10 years. Ralf developed JLR from a niche UK centric manufacturer to a respected, technological leading, global premium company," said Chandrasekaran in a statement.

"I am delighted that Ralf has agreed to maintain his relationship with JLR by becoming non-executive Vice Chairman. He will also remain on the board of Tata Sons," added Chandrasekaran.