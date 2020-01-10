Tata Motor arm Jaguar Land Rover global sales decline 6% in 2019

Mumbai: Tata Motors' UK-based subsidiary Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Friday reported a 6% decline in retail sales last year as compared to 2018. The luxury car maker, however, logged a 1.3% increase in retail sales for December 2019 over the previous year.

JLR's retail sales stood at 557,706, down 5.9% compared to 2018 owing to "challenging industry conditions across markets". Its sales were down 1.7% in UK, 13.5% in China, 4.9% in Europe and 14.2% in overseas regions, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.

"Following a record 2018, Jaguar sales were down in 2019. In increasingly challenging market conditions, we chose not to weaken the iconic Jaguar brand through chasing volume at any cost," said Felix Brautigam, its Chief Commercial Officer.