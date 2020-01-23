TaMo JLR to cut 500 factory jobs

New Delhi: Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Wednesday said that around 500 jobs will be affected as it cuts down on shifts to optimise car production at its Halewood factory in Merseyside.

The factory, which builds the Range Rover Evoque and Land Rover Discovery Sport in the north west of England, will move from a three shift to a "two-plus" shift pattern from April as part of what the company says is an efficiency programme and does not imply a loss of volume.

"Through its ongoing transformation programme, Jaguar Land Rover is taking action to optimise performance, enable sustainable growth and safeguard the long-term success of our business.

Central to the Halewood manufacturing strategy, we are moving from a three shift to a ‘two-plus' shift pattern from April 2020," a JLR statement said.