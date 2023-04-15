Tata Motors announces marginal price hike for passenger vehicles from May 2023 | Representative Image

Indian automobile manufacturer Tata Motors has announced that it will be raising the prices of its passenger vehicles (PVs) from 1 May 2023. This marks the second price hike in 2023, with the earlier increase in January.

The price hike comes as Tata Motors faces increased costs due to regulatory changes and rising input costs. The implementation of Bharat Stage VI norms at the beginning of this month has resulted in additional expenses for automakers to equip their vehicles with emissions monitoring devices, stated a report.

Price hike and reasons

Tata Motors has announced a marginal price hike for its passenger vehicles, with the weighted average increase being around 0.6 per cent, depending on the variant and model. The company cites regulatory changes and rising input costs as the reasons for the price hike.

Tata Motors has absorbed a significant portion of the increased costs but has been compelled to pass on some proportion to consumers through the price hike. This is the second price hike in 2023, following a 1.2 per cent increase in January.

Impact of regulatory changes

The implementation of Bharat Stage VI norms at the start of April 2023 has led to an increase in the cost of vehicles across segments in India. Automakers are required to equip their vehicles with special devices to monitor emissions, resulting in additional expenses. Tata Motors, like other car manufacturers, has had to raise prices of its passenger vehicles to offset the increased costs due to regulatory changes.

Record sales in Fiscal year 2022

Despite multiple price hikes throughout the year, India recorded its highest-ever sales of passenger cars in the fiscal year ending 31 March 2023. The demand for SUVs, particularly Tata Motors' Punch and Nexon models, was the main driving force behind the surge in sales. Tata Motors' success in the previous fiscal year was largely attributed to the strong demand for larger SUVs.

Slowdown in auto sales predicted

However, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) predicts a slowdown in auto sales in the current fiscal year. Factors such as inflation, recent price hikes by automakers, and regulatory changes are expected to contribute to the slowdown in car sales.

This prediction contrasts with the high sales figures achieved in the previous fiscal year, which were buoyed by strong demand for SUVs like Tata Motors' Nexon and Punch models.