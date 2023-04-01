Tata Motors sales in Q4 up 3% y-o-y at 2,43,459 units | Image: Tata Motors (Representative)

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for Q4 2023 stood at 2,51,822 vehicles, compared to 2,43,459 units during Q4 2022. In March the company reported domestic sales of 89,351 units, up by 3 per cent.

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in Q4 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 54,435 units, compared to 40,391 units in Q4 2022. Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in Q4 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 56,059 units compared to 52,976 units in Q4 2022.

In March Tata Motors sold 45,307 commercial vehicles in the domestic market, up by 2 per cent from 44,425 units it sold in the last year. The total exports of commercial vehicles by the company in March were at 1,516 units down by 42 per cent from last year when it sold 2,625 units.

Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors Ltd. said, “Tata Motors commercial vehicle domestic sales in Q4 FY23 at 1,12,145 units was 22% higher than the previous quarter (Q3 FY23) and ~2% higher than the same quarter, last year (Q4 FY22). This growth was driven by the robust demand for heavy trucks required to service the strong infrastructure push by the Government plus increased activity in e-commerce, construction, and mining. Higher replacement demand, advance buying in anticipation of price hikes, and year-end buying to claim depreciation benefits, further buoyed the demand towards the end of the quarter. As a result, M&HCVs grew by over 33% vs Q3 FY23, while being 18% ahead of Q4 FY22. However, the demand for small and light commercial vehicles continued to be impacted due to high interest rates and high base effect. Overall, Tata Motors CV domestic business grew ~22 % in FY23 vs FY22.”

“With the new BSVI phase II starting from April 2023, we have used the opportunity to significantly enhance key attributes of our entire portfolio while complying with the emission norms. Our commercial vehicles will now deliver even better performance enabled by smarter technologies and enhanced features. With the government’s continuing thrust on infrastructure development, we remain optimistic about the overall CV demand in FY24 while maintaining a close watch on geopolitical developments, interest rates, fuel prices and inflation,” he added.