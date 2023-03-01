Tata Motors hits total sales of 79,705 units in February, up by 2.5% over last year | Image: Tata Motors (Representative)

Tata Motors on Wednesday reported 2.5 per cent year-on-year growth in total wholesales at 79,705 units in February.

In the year-ago period, the company's total vehicle sales stood at 77,733 units.

According to a statement from Tata Motors, domestic car sales increased by 6% last month, from 73,875 units in February 2022 to 78,006 units.

According to the firm, domestic sales of passenger vehicles, including electric vehicles, during the month under review totaled 43,140 units, up from 40,181 units during the same period previous year.

But, it added, domestic sales of commercial vehiclesas a whole dropped by 3% last month to 36,565 units from 37,552 units.