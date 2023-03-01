e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMaruti Suzuki sales up 5% in February at 1,72,321 units

Maruti Suzuki sales up 5% in February at 1,72,321 units

The country's largest carmaker had dispatched 1,64,056 units to its dealers in February 2022

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 01, 2023, 02:06 PM IST
article-image
Maruti Suzuki sales up 5% in February at 1,72,321 units | Image: Maruti Suzuki (Representative)

Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said its total wholesale sales increased by 5 per cent to 1,72,321 units in February, via an exchange filing.

The country's largest carmaker had dispatched 1,64,056 units to its dealers in February 2022.

Domestic wholesales rose 11 per cent to 1,55,114 units as compared with 1,40,035 units in February last year, the automaker said in a regulatory filing.

Total exports last month however dropped 28 per cent to 17,207 units from 24,021 units in February 2022.

Read Also
SK Choudhary takes over as Executive Director & State Head of IndianOil Bihar & Jharkhand
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Govt suspends Centre for Policy Research's foreign funding license post tax raids

Govt suspends Centre for Policy Research's foreign funding license post tax raids

Mahindra sells 58,801 vehicles with an 8% growth in February

Mahindra sells 58,801 vehicles with an 8% growth in February

Investment banker turned entrepreneur Rishi Vaidya brings financial feasibility to carbon neutrality

Investment banker turned entrepreneur Rishi Vaidya brings financial feasibility to carbon neutrality

Bajaj Auto sales dip 11% in February on export woes

Bajaj Auto sales dip 11% in February on export woes

MG Motor India February sales fall 7% to 4,193 units

MG Motor India February sales fall 7% to 4,193 units