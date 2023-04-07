Tata Motors Group global wholesales up by 8% at 3,61,361 in Q4 FY23 | Image: Tata Motors (Representative)

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q4 FY23, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 3,61,361 numbers, higher by 8 per cent, as compared to Q4 FY22.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q4 FY23 were at 1,18,321 numbers, lower by 3 per cent, over Q4 FY22.

Global wholesales of Tata Motors passenger vehicles in Q4 FY23 were at 1,35,654 numbers, higher by 10 per cent as compared to Q4 FY22.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 1,07,386 vehicles (**JLR number for Q4 FY23 includes CJLR volumes of 12,737 units). Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 15,499 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 91,887 vehicles.

Tata Motors shares

The sales of Tata Motors on Thursday closed at Rs 437.15, up by 2.49 per cent.