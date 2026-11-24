Tata Motors |

Mumbai: Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPV) has announced an average price increase of 0.5% across its entire passenger vehicle portfolio, effective December 1, 2026, as the automobile manufacturer grapples with persistently elevated input costs.

The latest price revision will cover cars and SUVs, including internal combustion engine (ICE) models and electric vehicles (EVs), making vehicle purchases costlier for customers from next month.

Rising Input Costs Drive Price Hike

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles said the decision was aimed at partially offsetting the financial impact of rising input costs, which continue to put pressure on the company's operating expenses.

The automaker has been absorbing a significant portion of the additional costs to minimise the burden on customers. However, sustained cost pressures have prompted the company to pass on part of the increase to buyers. The actual price hike will vary depending on the vehicle model and variant.

Fourth Price Hike In FY27

The December price revision marks the fourth round of price increases announced by Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles during the current financial year. The company implemented a weighted average price increase of 0.5% across its ICE portfolio from April 1, 2026. This was followed by another price hike of up to 1.5% across conventional and electric vehicles, effective July 1.

In September, the automobile manufacturer raised prices by up to ₹25,000 across its passenger vehicle portfolio. The latest announcement highlights the persistent cost challenges facing the automaker despite multiple pricing adjustments throughout the financial year.

What It Means For Car Buyers

Prospective customers planning to purchase Tata cars, SUVs or electric vehicles could face higher acquisition costs from December. Since the announced increase represents an average across the portfolio, the financial impact will differ depending on the selected model and variant.

Customers considering a purchase before December 1 may benefit from checking existing prices and applicable dealership offers. Tata Motors said its pricing strategy remains focused on balancing rising operational costs with delivering meaningful value to customers across its passenger vehicle range.

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