 Tata Group Signals Major Investments In Telangana, Eyes AI Data Centres, Semiconductors, EVs, & Musi Riverfront Partnership
Tata Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran met Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy in Davos, expressing strong optimism for investments in AI data centres, semiconductor manufacturing, and electric vehicles. The group showed interest in associating with the Musi Riverfront rejuvenation project, plans hotels in temple towns, and supports sports infrastructure upgrades.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 08:10 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Hyderabad: The Tata Group on Wednesday expressed interest in associating with the Telangana government on the Musi Riverfront Project and indicated a positive outlook towards investments in areas such as AI data centres, semiconductor manufacturing and electric vehicles, official sources said.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a breakfast meeting with Tata Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

According to an official release, the Tata chairman said the group was "very positive" about future investments in Telangana in sectors including AI data centres, semiconductors and EV manufacturing. "We are very optimistic about Telangana. It is primed for the next phase of growth, supported by its massive talent pool and infrastructure edge," the release quoted Chandrasekaran as saying.

During the meeting, Reddy outlined plans to transform the Musi Riverfront and develop a night-time economy in Hyderabad. Chandrasekaran offered support for the project, noting that the Tata Group is already involved in water body rejuvenation initiatives in Rajasthan and Maharashtra. The Telangana delegation also made a detailed presentation on the strategies, framework and objectives of the state government's 'Telangana Rising 2047' vision.

Discussions further covered the proposed Young India Sports University and the state's plans to upgrade public sports infrastructure with the aim of helping India win medals at the 2036 Olympics. Responding to the CM's proposal to explore opportunities in the hospitality sector, the Tata Group chairman said the group plans to establish several hotels across Telangana, particularly in temple towns such as Medaram, Vemulawada and Bhadrachalam, the release added.

