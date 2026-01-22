 Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha Welcomes Labour Ministry's Call To Drop '10-Minute' Branding, Commits To Government Partnership
Zepto Co-Founder and CEO Aadit Palicha described the Labour Ministry's suggestion to remove "10 minutes" from quick commerce branding as fair and constructive. In a LinkedIn post, he praised Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's support for the gig economy, highlighted Zepto's creation of over 220,000 jobs, and expressed openness to further government input.

Updated: Thursday, January 22, 2026, 09:18 AM IST
New Delhi: Zepto Co-Founder and CEO Aadit Palicha on Wednesday described the Labour Ministry's suggestion to remove the 10-minutes delivery branding from quick commerce platforms as a fair one, and said Zepto remains open to further inputs from the government to improve operations.

In a LinkedIn post, Palicha recounted a "wonderful meeting" with Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, praising the ministry's support for the gig economy and hyperlocal commerce. With their support, Zepto has created over 180,000 jobs for delivery partners and more than 40,000 positions for store personnel, truck drivers, and warehouse operators, he noted.

"Our hope is to partner with the government and serve its initiatives in taking our country forward... We are not perfect, and we are always open to input from the government on how we can improve. "This is what we did recently when Mansukh ji gave us a good-faith suggestion to remove '10 minutes' from our branding. The minister was clear that his end goal is to keep growing the employment and economic mobility that platforms like ours generate, and his feedback was intended to help us do that seamlessly. That is why we are always happy to work with him on any of his suggestions," Palicha wrote.

Delivery partners are the soul of Zepto, he said, adding that the company disburses "thousands of crores" in payouts annually while providing "world-class service" to consumers and supporting farmers and new Indian brands through its platform. Last week, Zepto, along with other major quick commerce firms like Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Flipkart Minutes, scrapped the '10-minute' delivery branding following rising pressure from labour rights groups and the labour minister's directive.

The quick commerce unicorn has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise Rs 11,000 crore through its initial public offering (IPO) using a confidential route, according to people in the know. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

