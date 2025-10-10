 Tata Elxsi Q2 Results FY26: PAT Rises 7.2% To ₹154.8 Crore, Strong Growth In US Market & New Customer Wins Boost Momentum
Tata Elxsi posted 7.2 percent QoQ growth in net profit at Rs 154.8 crore in Q2 FY26, supported by US market growth, strong customer additions, and steady performance across core business segments.

G R MukeshUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 12:43 PM IST
article-image
Tata Elxsi Q2 Results: Profit Grows 7.2%, Strong US Demand and New Deals Drive Growth. |

Mumbai: Tata Elxsi, a midcap technology company from the Tata Group, announced its Q2 FY26 results, showing a 7.2 percent rise in net profit to Rs 154.8 crore compared to the previous quarter. The company said this growth was driven by continued customer additions and expansion in core and adjacent markets, especially in the United States.

Revenue and Margins See Steady Growth

The company reported operating revenue of Rs 918.1 crore, showing a 2.9% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth.

- EBITDA stood at Rs 193.3 crore

- EBITDA margin was 21.1 percent

- Profit Before Tax (PBT) rose to Rs 214.7 crore

- Net Profit Margin (PAT margin) improved to 16 percent

Strong Performance in US and Core Businesses

According to CEO Manoj Raghavan, the US market grew 7.9% QoQ, leading the overseas performance. He added that Tata Elxsi continues to win new customers in both existing and new business areas in the US.

The Media & Communication segment, which contributes over 31% of total revenue, grew 6.8% QoQ, driven by large deal ramp-ups and new wins.

The Transportation segment, which makes up 53% of revenue, grew 0.7% QoQ, supported by global automotive partnerships and software-defined vehicle (SDV) programs.

New Cloud Engineering Centre for Suzuki Motors

Tata Elxsi launched a new Cloud HIL (Hardware-in-the-Loop) centre for Suzuki Motors in Thiruvananthapuram, marking its second major engineering centre under the Tata Elxsi-Suzuki partnership. The first was an offshore development centre in Pune.

System Integration and Awards

The System Integration business grew 20.5% QoQ, offering advanced solutions in AI, data centres, and edge computing.

The Managed Services unit received a global award from Dell Technologies for best ISG (Infrastructure Solutions Group) supplier of the year, showcasing its leadership in delivering cutting-edge enterprise technology.

Future Outlook

Tata Elxsi is focusing on expanding in Healthcare and Lifesciences, building an AI-ready workforce, and strengthening its AI-first service offerings. The company aims to carry forward this momentum into the second half of FY26 with continued customer wins, innovation, and operational efficiency.

Tata Elxsi Share Price Movement

After the earnings announcement, Tata Elxsi shares closed at ₹5,573.15, up by 2.08% on the BSE. The company’s market cap stands at ₹34,716.58 crore. The stock is likely to remain in focus in the coming days.

