 Tata Consultancy Services Calls Off Scheduled Press Conference For Q2 FY26 Earnings Results Announcement, Citing Anniversary Of Ratan Tata
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTata Consultancy Services Calls Off Scheduled Press Conference For Q2 FY26 Earnings Results Announcement, Citing Anniversary Of Ratan Tata

Tata Consultancy Services Calls Off Scheduled Press Conference For Q2 FY26 Earnings Results Announcement, Citing Anniversary Of Ratan Tata

The cancellation of the press conference is unlikely to impact investor relations significantly, given that the analyst call, which provides the more focused details on financial performance and forward-looking statements, remains intact.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 11:36 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Mumbai: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has called off its scheduled press conference to announce its Q2 FY26 earnings results, citing the anniversary of Ratan Tata as the reason. The IT bellwether confirmed that the cancellation was due to the date coinciding with the death anniversary of Ratan Tata, the former Chairman of Tata Sons and a towering figure in the Tata Group.

While the press event slated for October 9 has been scrapped, the company's analyst call, where the financial performance and management commentary are shared, is set to proceed as planned. The cancellation of the press conference is unlikely to impact investor relations significantly, given that the analyst call, which provides the more focused details on financial performance and forward-looking statements, remains intact.

Read Also
TCS Q2 Results, Macro Data To Guide Markets This Week, Global Cues & FPI Trends Also In Focus
article-image

Amid the H-1B visa fee hike, the Q2 results are highly anticipated, as they will provide a key indicator of demand in the global IT sector. Moreover, investors will also look for any recovery in discretionary spending in the IT giant, particularly from the US and European markets. Further, the focus is also set to be on how it is managing ongoing challenges in specialised staffing and cautious client spending.

Earlier, TCS announced to lay off around 12,200 employees, or 2 per cent of its global workforce, in FY26. The IT giant which has a total headcount of 6.13 lakh employees as of June 2025, plans to implement the layoffs across various domains and geographies. In a statement, the company said the layoffs would primarily impact middle and senior grades.

FPJ Shorts
Tata Consultancy Services Calls Off Scheduled Press Conference For Q2 FY26 Earnings Results Announcement, Citing Anniversary Of Ratan Tata
Tata Consultancy Services Calls Off Scheduled Press Conference For Q2 FY26 Earnings Results Announcement, Citing Anniversary Of Ratan Tata
NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule To Be Released Soon On mcc.nic.in; Check Steps To Download
NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule To Be Released Soon On mcc.nic.in; Check Steps To Download
Navi Mumbai International Airport Set For Inauguration By PM Modi Today; 10 Facts About India's 1st 'Fully Digital' Airport
Navi Mumbai International Airport Set For Inauguration By PM Modi Today; 10 Facts About India's 1st 'Fully Digital' Airport
Maharashtra: 3, Including US National, Booked In Bhiwandi For Practising Banned Religious Activities, Illegal Conversion
Maharashtra: 3, Including US National, Booked In Bhiwandi For Practising Banned Religious Activities, Illegal Conversion

TCS described the decision as “one of the toughest” he had to make and said it is aimed at making the company "future-ready and agile" in the face of rapidly evolving technologies and workplace models. The company is offering severance packages, extended insurance, notice period pay, and placement assistance in finding alternative job opportunities, according to the reports.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tata Consultancy Services Calls Off Scheduled Press Conference For Q2 FY26 Earnings Results...

Tata Consultancy Services Calls Off Scheduled Press Conference For Q2 FY26 Earnings Results...

Gold Hits Record Highs Globally At $4,025/Ounce, India Rates Jump To ₹1.22 Lakh Per 10 Gm On MCX

Gold Hits Record Highs Globally At $4,025/Ounce, India Rates Jump To ₹1.22 Lakh Per 10 Gm On MCX

Union Minister For Communications, Scindia, Compares Semiconductors To ‘Charkha’, Symbolizing...

Union Minister For Communications, Scindia, Compares Semiconductors To ‘Charkha’, Symbolizing...

Clean Max To Launch ₹5,200 Cr IPO In November, Brookfield-Backed Green Energy Firm Gears Up For...

Clean Max To Launch ₹5,200 Cr IPO In November, Brookfield-Backed Green Energy Firm Gears Up For...

SBI Plans Big Housing Move For Staff, 200 Ready Flats In Mumbai In ₹294 Crore Bulk Deal

SBI Plans Big Housing Move For Staff, 200 Ready Flats In Mumbai In ₹294 Crore Bulk Deal