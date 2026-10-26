 Tata Consumer Products Reports 16% Consolidated Net Profit Growth In Q2, Revenue Rises 14%
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Tata Consumer Products Reports 16% Consolidated Net Profit Growth In Q2, Revenue Rises 14%

Tata Consumer Products Limited reported a 16% year-on-year increase in its consolidated net profit to ₹470.14 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. Revenue from operations grew by 14% during the same period.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 26, 2026, 04:55 PM IST
Tata Consumer Products Reports 16% Consolidated Net Profit Growth In Q2, Revenue Rises 14%
Tata Consumer Products |

Mumbai: Tata Consumer Products Limited on Monday announced a 16% rise in its consolidated net profit, reaching ₹470.14 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to ₹406.51 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue Performance

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹5,661.13 crore, marking a 14% increase from ₹4,965.90 crore reported in the year-ago quarter. This growth was driven by a 17% increase in India Business and a 9% rise in Non-Branded Business.

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Profit Before Tax

Profit before exceptional items and tax for the quarter was ₹632.28 crore, up 21% from ₹523.28 crore in the same period last year. Consolidated profit before tax reached ₹624.91 crore for the quarter.

Exceptional Items

The company reported an exceptional item of ₹7.37 crore for the current quarter. This represents an adjustment of contingent consideration paid on a business acquisition, according to the company.

Total Expenses

Total expenses for the quarter increased to ₹5,067.42 crore from ₹4,480.63 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. This reflects inflationary pressures on key input costs in the India Branded Business, as stated in the filing.

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Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share for the quarter rose to ₹4.75 from ₹4.09 in the prior year's quarter. Diluted earnings per share also increased to ₹4.74 from ₹4.09.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.

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