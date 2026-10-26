Tata Consumer Products Reports 16% Consolidated Net Profit Growth In Q2, Revenue Rises 14%

Tata Consumer Products |

Mumbai: Tata Consumer Products Limited on Monday announced a 16% rise in its consolidated net profit, reaching ₹470.14 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared to ₹406.51 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue Performance

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹5,661.13 crore, marking a 14% increase from ₹4,965.90 crore reported in the year-ago quarter. This growth was driven by a 17% increase in India Business and a 9% rise in Non-Branded Business.

Profit Before Tax

Profit before exceptional items and tax for the quarter was ₹632.28 crore, up 21% from ₹523.28 crore in the same period last year. Consolidated profit before tax reached ₹624.91 crore for the quarter.

Exceptional Items

The company reported an exceptional item of ₹7.37 crore for the current quarter. This represents an adjustment of contingent consideration paid on a business acquisition, according to the company.

Total Expenses

Total expenses for the quarter increased to ₹5,067.42 crore from ₹4,480.63 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. This reflects inflationary pressures on key input costs in the India Branded Business, as stated in the filing.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share for the quarter rose to ₹4.75 from ₹4.09 in the prior year's quarter. Diluted earnings per share also increased to ₹4.74 from ₹4.09.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.