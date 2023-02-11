Tata Communications becomes official broadcast distributor for Formula E races

Through a regulatory filing, Tata Communications has announced a strategic multi-year partnership to become the Official Broadcast Distribution Provider for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. The new agreement will see Tata Communications deliver high-definition, high-resolution and high-speed live broadcast content to viewers around the world as part of Formula E’s new remote broadcast production of live races, reducing the environmental impact typical of major live international sports events on TV.

Tata Communications technologically advanced, software-defined media edge platform will deliver more than 160 live video and audio signals from Formula E races across continents within milliseconds, using 26 media edge locations across North America, Europe and Asia. The new super-fast race broadcast distribution will be supported by Tata Communications specially trained experts, providing round-the-clock global end-to-end managed services at all 16 races this season.

Tata Communications and Formula E are also working together to further enrich experiences for motorsport fans with innovation and efficiency. Today, Tata Communications will be making history with Formula E as the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship races in India for the first time. Viewers around the world follow the action live as 22 drivers from 11 teams including Mahindra Racing, Jaguar TCS Racing, Maserati MSG Racing and NEOM McLaren Formula E Team compete in the 2023 Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix. Aarti Dabas, Chief Media Officer, Formula E, said: “Tata Communications will play a critical part in Formula E’s live race broadcast production and distribution.

With Tata Communications innovative technology and expertise, we will deliver an enhanced viewing experience for fans and improved service for our 40 plus broadcast partners. The seamless track connectivity provided by Tata Communications ensures that the on-track action is captured and distributed in real-time, elevating the broadcast to a whole new level. This relationship makes a positive contribution in our mission to create a more sustainable future, and further demonstrates Formula E’s technical ambition and commitment to innovation. We are excited to work with Tata Communications on this exciting journey."

A.S Lakshminarayanan, MD and CEO, Tata Communications, said: “Tata Communications is in a unique position to help businesses deliver on their promise of a greener future with a digital fabric of seamlessly integrated digital solutions.

Our relationship with Formula E is another example of how we are enabling organisations with the power of technology to deliver ground-breaking entertainment in a sustainable and environmentally positive way. We are passionately evolving and innovating our solutions portfolio to allow Formula E to harness the power of digital and cloud with sustainability at the core.”

