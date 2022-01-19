Tata Communications Q3 net profit rises 28% to Rs 395 cr

Tata Communications posted a 27.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 395.21 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.

The company's total income declined marginally during the reported quarter to Rs 4,203.69 crore as against Rs. 4,231.05 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21.

'We witnessed another quarter of good sequential growth in our data business, with digital platforms and solutions delivering robust results,'' stated Tata Communications MD and CEO A S Lakshminarayanan.

The company stated that the data segment contributed 77.3 per cent to the company total revenue.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 10:02 PM IST