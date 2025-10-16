 Tariffs Not A Threat To Domestically-Driven India: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTariffs Not A Threat To Domestically-Driven India: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

Tariffs Not A Threat To Domestically-Driven India: RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra stated that India’s fiscal deficit is now at a manageable level and is projected to be 4.4 per cent of GDP for the Center. He highlighted that India is mostly a domestic-driven economy and "while tariffs have an adverse impact, it is not a matter of huge concern".

IANSUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 09:24 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

Washington: India has recorded phenomenal growth with over 8 per cent projections in the past year amid unprecedented global uncertainties, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said at the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) annual meeting on Wednesday. In his address, the RBI Governor highlighted that India is mostly a domestic-driven economy and "while tariffs have an adverse impact, it is not a matter of huge concern".

He was referring to the US tariff turmoil, which has disrupted global trade and slowed growth in other economies. "We are living in times of unprecedented uncertainties on account of various reasons-including policy uncertainties.

Read Also
Big RBI Decision Coming Soon, Will Your Home Loan EMIs Finally Drop?
article-image

This has been challenging for the growth of the emerging market economy. It is a risk that all emerging marketing economies must take into account," the RBI Governor said. Underlining the strong fundamentals of the Indian economy, Malhotra said: "India bounced back from Covid and the implications of the Russia-Ukraine war. We have managed our inflation very well, reducing it from 8 per cent to 1.5 per cent, which is the lowest in 8 years, and the strength of inflation has been elevated even as it has come down from the highs of 2022.

Oil prices have also subdued, he noted. The RBI chief further stated that India’s fiscal deficit is now at a manageable level and is projected to be 4.4 per cent of GDP for the Centre. The total debt is amongst the lowest in the world, he pointed out. Good coordination between the government and the fiscal committee has helped achieve this, he added.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: 58-Year-Old Ex-Police Official & Wife Get Jail Term In 2010 Caste Insult Case
Mumbai: 58-Year-Old Ex-Police Official & Wife Get Jail Term In 2010 Caste Insult Case
BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar Sparks Row Again; Urges Hindu Girls To Avoid Gyms & Practise Yoga At Home - VIDEO
BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar Sparks Row Again; Urges Hindu Girls To Avoid Gyms & Practise Yoga At Home - VIDEO
CBSE Board Exams 2026: Last Chance To Submit Data Of Class 9, 11 Students Today; Details Here
CBSE Board Exams 2026: Last Chance To Submit Data Of Class 9, 11 Students Today; Details Here
Maharashtra Govt Seeks List Of Vacant Land To Build Sports Facilities For Children & Youth
Maharashtra Govt Seeks List Of Vacant Land To Build Sports Facilities For Children & Youth

Malhotra also highlighted that while the dollar depreciated by 10 per cent, the Indian rupee has not depreciated so much this year, while most other currencies have. "This is because of larger tariffs and capital outflows. An orderly movement of the rupee is a priority for India," he said. He further stated that the capital markets in India are quite deep and robust.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gold Prices Soar To Fresh Record High, Investors Turn To Safe-Haven Metal Amid Rising Geopolitical...

Gold Prices Soar To Fresh Record High, Investors Turn To Safe-Haven Metal Amid Rising Geopolitical...

Hyundai Motor To Pour ₹45,000 Crore Investments In India By FY30, Indian Origin Tarun Garg To Lead...

Hyundai Motor To Pour ₹45,000 Crore Investments In India By FY30, Indian Origin Tarun Garg To Lead...

India Will Stop Purchasing Oil From Russia: US President Donald Trump

India Will Stop Purchasing Oil From Russia: US President Donald Trump

Rupee Soars 40 Paise To 87.68 Against US Dollar, Driven By Central Bank Intervention

Rupee Soars 40 Paise To 87.68 Against US Dollar, Driven By Central Bank Intervention

Sensex, Nifty Open Higher, Axis Bank, Adani Ports & Titan Lead The Rally

Sensex, Nifty Open Higher, Axis Bank, Adani Ports & Titan Lead The Rally