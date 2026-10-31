Syrma SGS Technology Records Strong Q2 FY27, Net Profit Surges To ₹124.2 Crore On Robust Revenue Growth

Syrma SGS |

Mumbai: Syrma SGS Technology on Monday announced its unaudited consolidated financial results for the quarter and half-year ended 30 September 2026, reporting a substantial rise in net profit and revenue.

Quarterly Financials

For the second quarter of the fiscal year 2027 (Q2 FY27), Syrma SGS Technology's consolidated net profit (PAT) rose to ₹124.2 crore, an 87.2% increase from ₹66.3 crore in Q2 FY26. Total consolidated revenue reached ₹1,999.5 crore, up 73.2% from ₹1,154.6 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Half-Year Performance

For the first half of FY27 (H1 FY27), consolidated net profit was ₹229.9 crore, marking a 97.7% increase over ₹116.3 crore in H1 FY26. Total consolidated revenue for the half-year stood at ₹3,603.2 crore, a 70.9% rise compared to ₹2,108.7 crore in the first half of the previous fiscal year.

EBITDA and Margins

EBITDA for Q2 FY27 increased by 63.9% to ₹203.1 crore from ₹124 crore in Q2 FY26. The EBITDA margin for the quarter was 10.2%, a decrease of 58 basis points year-on-year. For H1 FY27, EBITDA grew by 67.6% to ₹379.8 crore from ₹226.6 crore in H1 FY26, with an EBITDA margin of 10.5%, down 21 basis points.

Export and Operational Highlights

Export revenue constituted 26% of operating revenue in Q2 FY27, showing a 91% year-on-year growth. For H1 FY27, export revenue was 25% of operating revenue, increasing by 80% year-on-year. Jasbir Singh Gujral, managing director of Syrma SGS Technology, said that the total revenue reached ₹2,000 crore, driven by automotive, industrials and an 80% rise in exports. He also noted that working capital improved to 63 days.

Strategic Developments

The company inaugurated a new Bengaluru facility for its joint venture, Syrma SGS Elemaster Private Limited. Syrma SGS Technology's subsidiary, Syrma Johari MedTech, also opened a new medical plastics and precision moulding facility in Jodhpur to support medical-device programmes.

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