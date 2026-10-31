Fabtech Cleanrooms Reports 74.88% Surge In H1 FY27 Revenue To ₹133.23 Crore; PAT Up 54.65%

Fabtech Cleanrooms |

Mumbai: Fabtech Cleanrooms Ltd. announced on Thursday its unaudited consolidated financial results for the half year ended 30 September 2026. The company’s total income grew 73.59% to ₹134.00 crore.

Financial Performance Highlights

EBITDA for H1 FY27 increased 75.11% to ₹10.28 crore, compared to ₹5.87 crore in H1 FY26. Profit Before Tax stood at ₹8.17 crore, up 53.28% from ₹5.33 crore in H1 FY26. The Profit After Tax reached ₹5.15 crore for the period.

Order Book and Outlook

Fabtech Cleanrooms begins H2 FY27 with an order book of approximately ₹470 crore, which is more than double the ₹199 crore reported on 31 March 2026. The company’s hot pipeline stands at ₹600 crore out of a total offered pipeline of ₹1,250 crore, according to the company.

Margin Analysis

EBITDA margin for H1 FY27 was 7.67%, slightly higher than the 7.60% recorded in H1 FY26. PAT margin stood at 3.86%, a decrease from 4.37% in H1 FY26, despite the absolute PAT growth. The company attributed margin pressures to volatility in aluminium and key raw material prices, as well as competitive pricing in new sectors.

Operational Expansion

The company is expanding its manufacturing capacity with a new facility in Hyderabad. Fabtech Cleanrooms is also extending its sector reach into automotive, medical devices, and electrical and electronic components, building on its existing base in pharmaceuticals, biotech, and healthcare, as well as new verticals in data centres and solar.

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Management Commentary

Anup Manohar Munshi, Chief Executive Officer, said that in H1 FY27, revenue from operations grew by nearly 75%, and the company enters the second half with a strong order book. Munshi added that with Kelvin driving data centre orders and AAR-T opening doors in semiconductors, higher volumes in Q3 and Q4 are expected to recover margins and deliver a stronger H2.

Working Capital

Trade receivables amounted to ₹129.10 crore as on 30 September 2026. The company expects greater order selectivity, stronger pricing power, improved commercial terms, and enhanced working capital efficiency by March–April 2027.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.