SWR’s alert railwayman averts possible disaster

Naveen Kumar, Keyman informed JE/PW/BG nagar that one sand loaded lorry has fallen on track at KM 126/500-600 between Shravanbelagola-Channarayapatna on April 21, 2021. He was advised by a local person about same. Naveen Kumar, acted promptly and advised Station Master to stop the movement of train in section after getting information about lorry fallen in track. Timely action by both of them avoided what could have been a serious accident on April 21 morning. The obstruction was removed with the assistance of local crane at 09:48 hrs and track certified fit with speed restriction 20KMPH at 09:55 hrs. Due to this incident Train No. 06211 Express regulated for 55 minutes and Train No 01311 Express regulated at for 55 mins at Shravanbelagola.