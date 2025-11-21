 Sensex Sheds 400 Points Amid Global Sell-Off, Markets Turn Negative As Rate-Cut Hopes Fade & Asian Indices Slide Sharply
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSensex Sheds 400 Points Amid Global Sell-Off, Markets Turn Negative As Rate-Cut Hopes Fade & Asian Indices Slide Sharply

Sensex Sheds 400 Points Amid Global Sell-Off, Markets Turn Negative As Rate-Cut Hopes Fade & Asian Indices Slide Sharply

The Sensex fell 400 points and Nifty slipped 124 points on Friday, ending a two-day rally as weak global markets and reduced expectations of a US Federal Reserve rate cut hit sentiment. Sharp declines across Asian and European indices, along with profit-booking in Indian markets, weighed heavily on equities.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Friday, November 21, 2025, 04:24 PM IST
article-image
Indices Reverse Gains After Two-Day Rally. |

Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices retreated on Friday, snapping a brief two-session recovery. The Sensex fell 400.76 points, or 0.47 percent, to close at 85,231.92 after touching an intraday low of 85,187.84. The Nifty also slipped 124 points, or 0.47 percent, to 26,068.15, pulling back after rallying more than 1 percent in the previous sessions.

The downturn follows a strong Thursday session, when the Sensex had surged 446 points and Nifty hit a 52-week high of 26,246 before ending higher.

Global Weakness and Rate Cut Concerns Drag Markets

Market sentiment weakened sharply after stronger-than-expected US non-farm payroll data reduced the likelihood of a December rate cut by the US Federal Reserve. The fresh data triggered concerns that interest rates may stay higher for longer, hurting risk assets globally.

FPJ Shorts
Sensex Sheds 400 Points Amid Global Sell-Off, Markets Turn Negative As Rate-Cut Hopes Fade & Asian Indices Slide Sharply
Sensex Sheds 400 Points Amid Global Sell-Off, Markets Turn Negative As Rate-Cut Hopes Fade & Asian Indices Slide Sharply
JEE Main 2026: Correction Window Opens Soon; Here's What Can Be Edited?
JEE Main 2026: Correction Window Opens Soon; Here's What Can Be Edited?
Mumbai Police Help Foreign National Recover Mobile Phone Left In Taxi; Mumbaikars Ask 'Why Ordinary Citizens Not Prioritised?'
Mumbai Police Help Foreign National Recover Mobile Phone Left In Taxi; Mumbaikars Ask 'Why Ordinary Citizens Not Prioritised?'
Rupee Plunges 78 Paise To All-Time Intra-Day Low Of 89.50 As Equity Markets Slide And Dollar Strengthens
Rupee Plunges 78 Paise To All-Time Intra-Day Low Of 89.50 As Equity Markets Slide And Dollar Strengthens
Read Also
Sensex Today: Stock Market Surges On Multiple Factors, Sensex Jumps Over 700 Points As Nifty Crosses...
article-image

Additionally, renewed worries about a potential bubble in AI-related stocks further dampened global appetite for equities. Asian markets reacted sharply, with South Korea’s Kospi dropping 3.79 percent, Shanghai’s SSE down 2.45 percent, Japan’s Nikkei falling 2.40 percent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng sliding 2.38 percent. European markets also opened lower, while US markets had ended Thursday in the red, led by a 2.15 percent fall in the Nasdaq.

Losers, Gainers, and Domestic Flows

Among Sensex constituents, Tata Steel, HCL Tech, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Bharat Electronics and Eternal were the major laggards. On the positive side, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and ITC provided some support to the indices.

Read Also
Indian Stock Market Extends Winning Streak, IT & Auto Stocks Drive Rally Amid Positive Global Cues
article-image

Despite the market fall, both FIIs and DIIs were net buyers on Thursday, purchasing Rs 283.65 crore and Rs 824.46 crore worth of equities respectively. Brent crude remained under pressure, declining 1.51 percent to USD 62.42 per barrel.

Analyst View: Volatility Likely to Persist

According to Vinod Nair of Geojit Financial Services, Indian markets mirrored the broader decline across Asia, with profit-booking adding to weakness after recent gains. Mid- and small-cap stocks saw sharper corrections, signaling cautious sentiment heading into the next week.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sensex Sheds 400 Points Amid Global Sell-Off, Markets Turn Negative As Rate-Cut Hopes Fade & Asian...

Sensex Sheds 400 Points Amid Global Sell-Off, Markets Turn Negative As Rate-Cut Hopes Fade & Asian...

Rupee Plunges 78 Paise To All-Time Intra-Day Low Of 89.50 As Equity Markets Slide And Dollar...

Rupee Plunges 78 Paise To All-Time Intra-Day Low Of 89.50 As Equity Markets Slide And Dollar...

India’s Alternative Investment Ecosystem Enters Defining Phase, With Portfolio Management Services...

India’s Alternative Investment Ecosystem Enters Defining Phase, With Portfolio Management Services...

'SEBI Will Engage With Industry Stakeholders To Include REITs In Market Indices, Boosting...

'SEBI Will Engage With Industry Stakeholders To Include REITs In Market Indices, Boosting...

PhysicsWallah's Shares Continue To Trade In Red, Marking Third Consecutive Session Of Losses Since...

PhysicsWallah's Shares Continue To Trade In Red, Marking Third Consecutive Session Of Losses Since...