Swiggy Instamart Customers Receiving Freebies On Election Day Orders, With Delivery Bag Saying 'Didn't Choose Tinday But Stuck With Tinday?'

Election turnout in Mumbai has been consistently low over the last few years. Swiggy Instamart has started a 'Tinday campaign' to entice Mumbai residents to go out and vote on Wednesday, November 20.

Tinda, also called apple gourd, round melon, or Indian squash, is being sent free of charge with customer orders as part of the initiative.

After getting the vegetable for free, one Swiggy Instamart customer posted about her experience on social media.

With my delivery today, Instagram gave me a free Tinday at random, along with a humorous message. In one post, an X user named @dosacat_ wrote, 'You already know the rhyming word.'

The campaign aims to encourage voters to exercise their franchise in the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024. The initiative sparked a flurry of hilarious reactions on social media, with some users declaring tinda as having the 'worst PR' among vegetables.

Others couldn't help but notice the rhyme ‘tinday’ rhymes with an leading politician.

Another user on social media Sid @Pragmatickidult took to strict words saying, Not cool - brands ought to be apolitical

Maharashtra assembly election 2024

According to an election official, voting in all 288 assembly seats started at 7 a.m. and will conclude at 6 p.m. On November 23, the votes will be counted. There are 4,136 candidates in the race, and more than 9.7 crore voters will have to choose from them.