SWELECT Rolls Out SWEES EN+ Solar Hybrid Inverter Range From 5 kW To 50 kW

Swelect |

Mumbai: SWELECT Energy Systems Limited on Thursday, 26 September 2026, announced the rollout of its SWEES EN+ solar hybrid inverter range. This new offering targets Commercial and Industrial (C&I) customers.

Inverter Range Details

The SWEES EN+ hybrid inverter range is available from 5 kW to 50 kW and can be scaled beyond 50 kW. It is designed to manage solar generation, battery storage, and grid supply through a single system.

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Certification and Rollout

The range has received certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) under the Compulsory Registration Scheme (CRS). This certification facilitates its rollout on schedule in the second quarter of financial year 2027 (Q2 FY27).

Management Statement

Arulkumar Shanmugasundaram, CEO and Managing Director, SWELECT Energy Systems Limited, said the BIS certification for hybrid inverters allows the company to roll out the SWEES EN+ range. He added that the focus is on the evolving energy requirements of C&I customers and that the range is designed for scalability.

Strategic Impact

This rollout strengthens SWELECT's energy solutions portfolio and leverages its experience in solar manufacturing, EPC, power electronics, and energy storage. The company aims to provide integrated and scalable energy solutions across various commercial and industrial applications.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.