Optiemus Infracom Shares Surge 14% After BIS Mandate For Smartphone Screen Protectors

Shares of Optiemus Infracom gained 14% on Tuesday after the government brought smartphone screen protectors under compulsory BIS registration, a move expected to reshape India’s mobile accessories market.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) amended the Electronics and Information Technology Goods (Requirement of Compulsory Registration) Order, 2021, adding smartphone screen protectors to the list of products requiring compliance.

BIS certification to impact smartphone accessory market

Under the new rules, screen protectors will need to comply with the prescribed standards from April 1, 2027.

After the deadline, manufacturing, importing, storing or selling such products in India will only be permitted from BIS-registered factories carrying the standard mark.

The proposed standards are expected to focus on factors such as impact resistance, material quality, transparency and durability.

The regulation is likely to have a major impact on India’s smartphone accessory segment, which consumes over 550 million screen protectors annually and relies heavily on imports from China and other Asian markets.

Optiemus Infracom, an electronics and telecom manufacturing company based in Noida, launched RhinoTech in August 2025. The locally manufactured screen protector brand was developed at its Noida facility using technology from Corning Incorporated, the US-based specialty glass manufacturer known for Gorilla Glass used in smartphones.

Optiemus targets large screen protector opportunity

The company expects the new standards to support domestic manufacturing and reduce dependence on imported accessories.

Ashok Kumar, Chairman of Gupta Optiemus Infracom, said the company is targeting significant revenue from tempered glass screen protectors.

He added that the new standards would help improve product quality by ensuring screen protectors provide better protection for smartphone displays.

The move also aligns with efforts to encourage local manufacturing and reduce reliance on imported electronics products.