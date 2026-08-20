SolarYaan Launches Hybrid Inverters And BESS Portfolio, Expands Push For Energy Independence

SolarYaan launches hybrid inverters, All-in-One storage. |

Mumbai: SolarYaan has launched its largest inverter portfolio, offering energy generation, storage and management products for homes, businesses and industries across India.

The new range includes grid-tied and hybrid inverters, All-in-One energy storage systems, Battery Energy Storage Solutions and microinverters. The launch supports SolarYaan's move from an inverter maker to an integrated energy solutions provider.

Hybrid inverter range

The SYH Series includes three-phase hybrid inverters ranging from 5kT to 15kT. These products work with SolarYaan's high-voltage batteries and allow users to generate, store and manage electricity.

The SYH3 Series covers capacities from 15kT to 30kT. It has three maximum power point trackers and supports two battery sets, offering greater flexibility for different energy requirements.

For commercial and industrial users, the SYH Series ranges from 50kT to 125kT. It provides separate terminals for the grid, power generation and load.

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The system can operate with up to 10 inverters in parallel when connected to the grid and four inverters during off-grid use.

All-in-One storage solution

SolarYaan has also introduced its single-phase AIO Series, which combines a hybrid inverter with a 10.24 kWh battery pack.

The system offers 6,000 life cycles, 95 per cent depth of discharge, IP66 protection and a 10-year on-site warranty. It also provides double off-grid backup capacity and a one-channel uninterruptible power supply function.

Microinverters and BESS

The company's microinverter range includes 600W to 1,200W and 1,600W to 2,400W models. These systems provide module-level monitoring, low direct-current voltage and improved power-generation efficiency for residential solar installations.

SolarYaan's BESS is designed for commercial, industrial and utility projects. It stores surplus solar electricity and helps users manage changing energy demand.

Founder and CMD Manoj Patel said energy independence meant giving people greater control over power generation, storage and consumption.

CEO Chirag Patel said the new products were designed around India's changing energy needs as the solar market moves towards storage, resilience and intelligent management alongside the continued growth of renewable power generation.