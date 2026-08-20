Rhetan TMT Starts Power Generation From 1 MW Solar Project, BIS Certification Opens Access To Government Orders

Rhetan TMT begins power generation from its 1 MW captive solar project. |

Ahmedabad: Rhetan TMT Limited has started generating electricity from its one-megawatt captive solar power project at its manufacturing facility in Kadi, Gujarat.

The Ahmedabad-based TMT steel bar manufacturer said the ground-mounted project is now operational and supplying renewable electricity for captive use.

Solar power to reduce energy costs

The project is expected to meet part of the power requirements of the manufacturing facility and help the company integrate renewable energy into its operations.

Energy accounts for nearly 20 per cent of Rhetan TMT’s overall cost base. The captive project is therefore expected to improve energy-cost management, strengthen operational efficiency and enhance the company’s long-term cost competitiveness.

Captive generation could also give the company greater control over a major operating expense while reducing its dependence on conventional power sources.

The commissioning of the project is part of Rhetan TMT’s broader strategy to strengthen its manufacturing infrastructure and adopt more sustainable production practices.

BIS certification expands product range

Alongside the renewable energy project, Rhetan TMT has received Bureau of Indian Standards certification for its premium Fe500D, Fe550 and Fe550D TMT bars.

The certification allows the company to supply these higher-grade products for government and public sector undertaking infrastructure projects across India.

Read Also Thane TMC Hikes Property Tax By Up To 20%, Withdraws Proposed TMT Bus Fare Increase

Rhetan TMT expects the expanded portfolio to strengthen its presence in the premium steel segment and improve its ability to serve infrastructure projects requiring certified, value-added products.

Company targets next growth phase

Managing Director Shalin Shah said the solar project would help strengthen the energy economics of the company’s manufacturing operations.

He added that the BIS certification would expand Rhetan TMT’s ability to serve higher-value infrastructure requirements. Together, the two developments are expected to improve manufacturing efficiency and broaden the company’s product capabilities.

Rhetan TMT said the addition of captive renewable power and premium-grade TMT products would allow it to improve operational efficiency while serving a wider market.

The company plans to continue expanding its capabilities in line with demand from India’s infrastructure, construction and real estate sectors.