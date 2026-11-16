Swaraj Suiting Q2 Profit Nearly Doubles To ₹17.29 Crore, Revenue Jumps 72%

Swaraj Suiting’s Q2 profit rose 94.5 percent to Rs 17.29 crore. |

New Delhi: Swaraj Suiting Ltd reported a 94.5 percent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to Rs 17.29 crore for the September quarter of FY27, as higher revenue lifted earnings at the integrated textile manufacturer.

Revenue from operations climbed 72.3 percent to Rs 219.52 crore from Rs 127.38 crore a year earlier, the company said in a statement. EBITDA grew 47 percent to Rs 41.2 crore, while earnings per share rose 62.1 percent to Rs 6.55.

First-Half Earnings

Revenue for the six months ended September 2026 almost doubled to Rs 402.89 crore, up 97.3 percent from Rs 204.17 crore in the same period last year. Net profit increased 96.9 percent to Rs 33.51 crore.

First-half EBITDA rose 46.8 percent to Rs 76.72 crore, while earnings per share increased 64.2 percent to Rs 12.69. The company generated Rs 40.59 crore in operating cash flow during the period.

Swaraj Suiting said EBITDA margins for both the September quarter and the first half were within its guided range of 18–20 percent, reflecting its current production capacity and product mix. The company said inventory gains had lifted margins in the corresponding periods of FY26, affecting year-on-year comparability.

Capacity Expansion

The company is expanding its spinning and finished fabric operations and investing in an advanced materials pilot project. It said the spinning investment and pilot project were progressing as planned, with commercial production targeted for the first quarter of FY28.

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Separately, Swaraj Suiting plans to add around 30 million metres of annual finished fabric capacity across its denim and non-denim operations. The new capacity is expected to come on stream by the fourth quarter of FY28, taking total annual finished fabric capacity to about 73 million metres.

Renewable Energy Plans

The textile maker is also evaluating captive solar and wind power projects to improve energy security and reduce operating costs. It aims to meet up to 50 percent of its electricity requirements through in-house renewable generation by the end of FY28, subject to development of the proposed projects.

Swaraj Suiting manufactures denim and cotton finished fabrics as well as cotton yarn. Its operations span spinning, warping, yarn dyeing, weaving, fabric processing and finishing, covering several stages of production from yarn to finished fabric.