Orient Cables Posts Strong Q2 Results With Standalone Revenue At ₹528 Crore And Net Profit Up 180 Per Cent

Orient Cables |

Mumbai: Orient Cables announced its financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026, reporting a standalone revenue of ₹528.8 crore for the second quarter, up 107 per cent year-on-year.

For the first half of the financial year 2027, the company recorded a total standalone revenue of ₹1,018.0 crore, marking a 103 per cent increase compared to the previous year.

Financial Performance

Standalone profit after tax for the second quarter stood at ₹40.1 crore, registering an increase of 180 per cent year-on-year. For the first half of the financial year, standalone profit after tax reached ₹73.7 crore.

Margin Expansion

EBITDA for the quarter rose by 158 per cent to ₹63.6 crore, with margins expanding by 230 basis points to 12.0 per cent. H1 EBITDA stood at ₹119.2 crore with margins at 11.7 per cent, according to the filing.

Read Also Aditya Infotech Forms 50:50 Joint Venture With Orient Cables To Expand Manufacturing

Consolidated Numbers

On a consolidated basis, revenue for the second quarter stood at ₹529.3 crore, with a profit after tax of ₹39.5 crore. Consolidated revenue for the first half of the financial year reached ₹1,018.5 crore.

Expansion Plans

The company is setting up an 11-acre manufacturing facility at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, with civil construction expected to be completed by the first half of the financial year 2028. Commercial production at its CoreLink joint venture with Aditya Infotech is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2027.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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