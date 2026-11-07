Kwality Wall's India Scoops Up Strong Growth In Q2 FY27, Ice Cream Volumes Soar 31.8% As Company Reports ₹27.2 Crore EBITDA Amid Rising Consumer Demand

Kwality Wall’s (India) |

Mumbai: Kwality Wall's (India) Limited reported robust organic volume growth of 31.8 per cent during the September quarter of FY27, supported by strong demand across its ice cream portfolio. The company also recorded organic price growth of 7.9 per cent, highlighting improved sales momentum in its consumer-facing business.

Volume Growth

The ice cream manufacturer reported strong double-digit growth across its impulse and in-home product categories during Q2 FY27. Management attributed the performance partly to brand innovations and efforts to strengthen the company's position in India's ice cream market. The growth figures indicate positive momentum across its product portfolio.

Quarterly Earnings

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), excluding exceptional items, stood at ₹27.2 crore during the September quarter. The corresponding EBITDA margin was 6 per cent. While volumes and prices registered growth, the disclosed profitability figures provide an indication of the company's operating performance during the quarter.

Half-Year Results

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, Kwality Wall's reported total product sales of ₹1,320.8 crore. EBITDA for H1 FY27 reached ₹132.1 crore, reflecting the company's earnings performance during the first half. The figures underline the scale of its operations as it develops its standalone ice cream business.

Brand Strategy

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Toloy Tanridagli said the results marked progress towards establishing Kwality Wall's as a pureplay ice cream company. He highlighted the performance of the impulse and in-home portfolios, supported by product innovations.

Business Outlook

The company's future performance will depend on consumer demand, product innovation and its ability to sustain profitable growth. Investors will monitor volume trends, pricing and operating margins in subsequent quarters.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company exchange filings and is intended for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice.

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