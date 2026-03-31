Kwality Wall’s India Appoints New Chairperson & Director Following Stake Acquisition By TMICC

Kwality Wall’s (India) has appointed Abhijit Bhattacharya as Chairperson and Tahir Toloy Tanridagli as Director following The Magnum Ice Cream Company’s acquisition of a 61.90 percent stake. |

Mumbai: Kwality Wall’s is reshaping its leadership team as it enters a new growth phase under new ownership, bringing in global executives to steer strategy and expansion.

Kwality Wall’s has appointed Abhijit Bhattacharya as an Additional Non-Executive Chairperson and Tahir Toloy Tanridagli as an Additional Non-Executive Director. The appointments became effective on March 30, 2026, marking a significant board-level change.

The leadership changes follow the acquisition of a 61.90 percent controlling stake in the company by The Magnum Ice Cream Company HoldCo 1 Netherlands B.V. This transition comes after the company’s demerger from Hindustan Unilever Limited and its listing as an independent entity.

Bhattacharya brings nearly four decades of global experience, including senior leadership roles at Philips and Unilever Ice Cream. Tanridagli adds over 20 years of FMCG experience, having led operations across multiple regions and categories, including ice cream and beverages.

Management indicated that the appointments will support the company’s next phase of growth, leveraging global expertise to strengthen operations and strategy. The move aligns with its ambition to expand in India’s ice cream and frozen dessert market. The leadership overhaul reflects Kwality Wall’s strategic shift under new ownership as it looks to accelerate growth and market presence.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official press release and disclosure. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially.