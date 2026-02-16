 'India Is Improving Both In Terms Of Economic Backgrounds & Business Fundamentals': Unilever CEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusiness'India Is Improving Both In Terms Of Economic Backgrounds & Business Fundamentals': Unilever CEO

'India Is Improving Both In Terms Of Economic Backgrounds & Business Fundamentals': Unilever CEO

Unilever highlighted improving business fundamentals in India, its second-largest market after the US, with strengthening brand equities, better execution in rural and traditional trade, and market share gains. In Q4 2025, Home Care achieved 4.7 percent underlying sales growth and 4 percent volume growth, driven by strong performance in India, reaching its highest-ever market share.

PTIUpdated: Monday, February 16, 2026, 08:05 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: British multinational consumer goods maker said "fundamentals" of its business in India, its second largest market after the US, are improving. In the fourth quarter, Unilever, in the home care segment, reported a 4.7 per cent underlying sales growth along with a volume growth of 4 per cent, which, according to the company, was supported by "continued strong volume in India".

"India was a key contributor to this momentum, with Home Care delivering mid-single-digit volume growth, led by strong performance in liquids across fabric wash and household care, and reaching its highest ever market share," said its CEO, Fernando Fernandez, in Unilever's earnings calls for the fourth quarter. Fernandez said across geographies US and India are clear "anchor markets" for Unilever.

Read Also
Kwality Wall's Announces Several Appointments To Its Board Of Directors Ahead Of Demerger From...
article-image

Replying to a query over growth, he said: "India, it's improving both in terms of economic backgrounds and the fundamentals of the business, particularly the strengthening of our brand equities... brand superiority scores in India are improving across the board." Moreover, its execution is also improving, particularly in rural areas and traditional trade, independent trade, Fernandez added.

"And we are growing shares, particularly in home care. We have achieved that is, is 40 per cent of our business there. We have achieved the highest ever share there in the last reading," he added. Its Indian subsidiary has Hindustan Unilever, has delivered a 5 per cent Underlying Sales Growth (USG) led by 4 per cent Underlying Volume Growth in the December quarter. While in 2025, its India business has "4 per cent underlying sales growth with 3 per cent volume" which was supported by "gradually improving market conditions and a competitive performance with share gains".

FPJ Shorts
'India Is Improving Both In Terms Of Economic Backgrounds & Business Fundamentals': Unilever CEO
'India Is Improving Both In Terms Of Economic Backgrounds & Business Fundamentals': Unilever CEO
'There Was A Sense Of Responsibility': Mardaani 3 Actor Prajesh Kashyap On Pressure Of Being Compared To Tahir Raj Bhasin & Vishal Jethwa | FPJ Exclusive
'There Was A Sense Of Responsibility': Mardaani 3 Actor Prajesh Kashyap On Pressure Of Being Compared To Tahir Raj Bhasin & Vishal Jethwa | FPJ Exclusive
CMAT 2026 Result Expected Today At cmat.nta.nic.in; Check Scorecard Download Steps
CMAT 2026 Result Expected Today At cmat.nta.nic.in; Check Scorecard Download Steps
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Results OUT Today At jeemain.nta.nic.in; What 95+ Percentile Means For JEE Advanced
JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Results OUT Today At jeemain.nta.nic.in; What 95+ Percentile Means For JEE Advanced
Read Also
Former CEO Of Ernst & Young India, Bobby Parikh, Appointed Independent Director Of FMCG Major...
article-image

Unilever also acknowledged HUL's sales growth of 5 per cent with 4 per cent volume growth "reflected a step up in performance and recovery post Goods and Services Tax related disruption." "Our focus remains on beauty and wellbeing, and personal care, with emphasis on premium segments, digitally native brands, and dCommerce exposure, particularly in the US and India," he said.

Unilever has reported a turnover of 50.5 billion euros in 2025, which is down 3.8 per cent on account of adverse currency and net disposals. Hindustan Unilever (HUL) is consistently ranked as Unilever's second-largest market globally by revenue, after the United States, with India contributing around 12-14% of total sales. 

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'India Is Improving Both In Terms Of Economic Backgrounds & Business Fundamentals': Unilever CEO
'India Is Improving Both In Terms Of Economic Backgrounds & Business Fundamentals': Unilever CEO
Delhi-NCR Housing Prices Rise 6% in 2025 After 49% Surge in 2024, Bengaluru Tops With 13% Growth:...
Delhi-NCR Housing Prices Rise 6% in 2025 After 49% Surge in 2024, Bengaluru Tops With 13% Growth:...
₹294 Crore Pune Deal Sealed, Lodha Developers Buys 80% Stake In SRPL To Expand Business
₹294 Crore Pune Deal Sealed, Lodha Developers Buys 80% Stake In SRPL To Expand Business
Corruption Blocking Pakistan’s Growth Path, Political Reform Key To Economic Revival: Report
Corruption Blocking Pakistan’s Growth Path, Political Reform Key To Economic Revival: Report
₹19,675 Crore FPI Inflow In February, Foreign Investors Make Strong Comeback
₹19,675 Crore FPI Inflow In February, Foreign Investors Make Strong Comeback