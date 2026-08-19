Aditya Infotech Approves ₹1,500-Crore Fundraise, CP Plus Parent May Use Public Issue Or QIP

Aditya Infotech’s board has approved raising up to Rs 1,500 crore. |

Mumbai: Aditya Infotech Limited , the company behind the CP Plus security and surveillance brand, has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore through the issuance of equity shares.

The decision was taken by the company’s board of directors at its meeting held on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, according to an exchange filing.

Multiple Fundraising Routes

The company may raise the money through one or more public issues, a qualified institutions placement (QIP), or a combination of permissible methods.

The securities may be issued in one or more tranches and through one or more issuances. The Rs 1,500-crore limit includes any premium that may be fixed for the equity shares.

The final issue price or prices will be determined in accordance with applicable laws. The company did not disclose the number of shares, fundraising timeline or intended use of the proceeds in its filing.

Approvals Still Required

The fundraising plan remains subject to approval from the company’s shareholders. Aditya Infotech will seek their consent through a postal ballot and submit the notice to the stock exchanges in due course.

The proposal may also require other regulatory and statutory approvals before the company can proceed with an issue.

Fundraise Committee Formed

Along with approving the capital-raising plan, the board cleared necessary supporting actions. It constituted a committee of directors to handle matters connected with the proposed fundraise.

The committee will have the authority to deal with the process under applicable laws. Further details, including the selected route, timing, issue structure and pricing, are expected after the required approvals and subsequent decisions.

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Meeting Details

The board meeting began at 3 pm and concluded at 3.12 pm, lasting 12 minutes. The company disclosed the outcome under Regulation 30 of SEBI’s listing regulations.

Aditya Infotech trades under the symbol CPPLUS on the National Stock Exchange and under scrip code 544466 on BSE. The fundraising decision follows the company’s earlier board-meeting intimation dated August 14, 2026.