Manipal Health Q2 Profit Falls 10% To ₹285 Crore, Revenue Jumps 37% In First Results Since IPO

Manipal Health’s Q2 FY27 net profit fell 10.32 percent to Rs 284.98 crore as expenses rose nearly 44 percent. |

New Delhi: Manipal Health Enterprises reported a 10.32 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 284.98 crore for the July–September quarter of FY27, even as revenue from operations rose 37.32 percent to Rs 3,399.35 crore. These were the hospital operator’s first quarterly results since its initial public offering.

Revenue rises as expenses climb

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 317.78 crore and revenue from operations of Rs 2,475.42 crore in the corresponding quarter a year earlier, according to its regulatory filing.

Total expenses climbed to Rs 3,032.34 crore from Rs 2,110.71 crore, an increase of nearly 44 percent year on year. Expenses grew faster than operating revenue during the quarter, while the company’s consolidated net profit fell by Rs 32.80 crore.

Patient volumes support operations

Manipal Health said sustained patient demand and growth in high-acuity specialities supported its operating performance. Higher occupancy and improved operating efficiency also helped the company make better use of capacity across its expanded hospital network.

Managing Director and CEO Dilip Jose said more patients accessed care during the quarter and described higher patient volumes as a sustainable way to grow. He said better capacity utilisation, particularly in high-acuity specialities, remained a key driver.

Jose said the company would continue to strengthen its clinical capabilities, improve operations and integrate its healthcare network more closely.

First results since listing

Manipal Health completed its Rs 9,275 crore IPO during the quarter ended September 30, 2026. The offer comprised over 15 crore equity shares priced at Rs 590 each. The company listed on the BSE and the NSE on August 5, 2026.

The IPO included a fresh issue of 13,56,19,881 shares worth Rs 8,000 crore and an offer for sale of 2,16,13,834 shares worth Rs 1,275 crore. The fresh issue raised capital for the company, while the offer-for-sale proceeds went to selling shareholders.

Manipal Health shares closed 0.48 percent higher at Rs 680 apiece on the BSE on Friday. At Friday’s close, the stock was Rs 90 above its IPO issue price, a gain of about 15.3 percent from the original Rs 590 offer price.

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