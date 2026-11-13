Hitachi Energy India Shares Jump 9% After Q2 Results

Hitachi Energy India shares rallied over 9% on Friday after the company reported strong financial results for the September 2026 quarter, driven by higher revenue, robust orders and sustained demand for power infrastructure.

The stock climbed 9.2% to an intraday high of ₹31,194.95 on the BSE following the announcement.

The company reported a 21% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹318.5 crore in the second quarter of FY27, compared with ₹264.4 crore a year earlier.

Revenue surged 63.5% to ₹2,996.5 crore from ₹1,832.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 36.4% to ₹406.3 crore, against ₹297.8 crore previously.

However, the EBITDA margin narrowed to 13.6% from 16.3%, indicating that operating profitability did not keep pace with revenue growth.

The company attributed its performance to operational efficiency and timely project execution.

Managing Director and CEO N Venu said Hitachi Energy India was expanding infrastructure and strengthening capabilities to capitalise on emerging opportunities.

New orders increased 85.9% to ₹4,120.8 crore during Q2 FY27, compared with ₹2,217.1 crore a year earlier.

Utilities led demand for transmission equipment, including power transformers, cooling systems and switchgear, while data centres emerged as the second-largest contributor.

Exports grew 41% during the quarter and 184% in the first half of FY27, supported by orders from Asia, Africa, Europe, the Middle East and the US.

The services business expanded 77% in Q2 and 36% during the first half.

The company's order backlog reached a record ₹33,335.4 crore in September 2026, strengthening its revenue visibility.

Hitachi Energy India shares have gained approximately 94% from their January 2026 low of ₹16,104, although they remain below the June 2026 high of ₹38,800.