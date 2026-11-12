Hitachi Energy India Q2 Revenue Surges 64% To ₹2,997 Crore, Order Book Hits Record ₹33,335 Crore

Hitachi Energy India |

Mumbai: Hitachi Energy India Limited reported strong revenue growth for the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27, supported by demand in the country's power transmission sector.

The company's revenue from operations jumped 63.5% year-on-year to ₹2,996.5 crore during the July-September quarter, compared with ₹1,832.6 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. The company also reported higher profit before tax and a record order backlog, reflecting its growing portfolio of power infrastructure projects.

Revenue Jumps 63.5%

Hitachi Energy India's quarterly revenue increased by ₹1,163.9 crore compared with the year-ago period. The sharp rise in revenue highlights the company's expanding business scale amid demand for power transmission infrastructure.

The performance comes as India's electricity sector continues to focus on strengthening transmission networks and supporting the integration of renewable energy into the national grid. However, the supplied financial details do not specify the contribution of individual business segments to the revenue increase.

Profit Before Tax Rises 22%

The company's profit before tax (PBT) climbed 22% to ₹430.4 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹352.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. This represents an increase of ₹77.5 crore on a year-on-year basis.

Although profit before tax increased, its growth remained below the pace of revenue expansion. The company's PBT margin consequently stood at approximately 14.4%, compared with 19.3% in the year-ago quarter.

Record Order Backlog

Hitachi Energy India's order backlog reached a record ₹33,335.4 crore as of September 30, 2026. The substantial backlog reflects demand for the company's power transmission solutions and provides visibility into its pipeline of contracted projects.

The order position is particularly significant as India's power infrastructure sector continues to expand. However, the timing of revenue recognition from these orders will depend on project execution and contractual milestones.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company financial disclosures and is for informational purposes only. Investors should independently assess risks before making investment decisions.

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