Suzuki Unveils V-Storm 800DE For Indian Market, Priced At ₹10.30 Lakh

Suzuki Motorcycle India has finally launched the highly anticipated Suzuki V-Storm 800DE adventure motorcycle, priced at an introductory price of Rs 10.30 lakh. The bike is offered in three color options: Champion Yellow No.2, Glass Matt Mechanical Grey, and Glass Sparkle Black. Bookings for the new motorcycle are now open.

Under the hood of the Suzuki V-Storm 800DE ADV lies a new liquid-cooled, 776cc, 270-crank parallel-twin engine, paired with 6-speed gearbox. This powerhouse is capable of delivering 84.3bhp and 78Nm of torque. Additionally, it comes equipped with a bio-directional quick-shifter as a standard feature.

The Suzuki V-Storm 800DE shares the same steel as its newly introduced GSX naked counterpart. However, Suzuki engineers have extended and reinforced sub-frame to accommodate additional weight from a passenger and luggage. When fully fuelled with its 20-litre tank, the V-Storm 800DE weighs 230 kg, with a relatively high seat height 855mm.

The Suzuki V-Storm 800DE boasts a customized 5-inch colour TFT LCD multi-information display with both day and night modes. It also includes a USB port and features a distinctive hexagonal LED headlight, along with position lighting, tail-light, and turn signals. Sporting wire-spoked and semi-blocked patterned 21-inch front and 17-inch rear Dunlop wheels. The bike is equipped with advanced features such as the Suzuki Drive Mode Selector, Suzuki Traction Control System, Electronic Throttle System, Suzuki Easy Start System and, Low RPM Assist.

The Suzuki V-Strom 800DE offers a comprehensive package of features tailored for adventure riding enthusiasts. From its advanced instrumentation and LED lighting to its superior suspension and braking systems, every aspect of the motorcycle is engineered to provide an exhilarating yet safe riding experience. With its innovative technology and robust build, the V-Strom 800DE stands as a formidable contender in the adventure motorcycle segment. Whether navigating city streets or conquering rugged terrains, riders can rely on the V-Strom 800DE to deliver performance, comfort, and versatility.