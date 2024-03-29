The Storm On Wheels: Suzuki Launches V-STROM 800DE

By: Juviraj Anchil | March 29, 2024

The V-STROM 800DE is equipped with Suzuki's all-new parallel twin 776cm3 engine.

The engine's new parallel twin layout offers the distinct advantage of a compact front-to-rear size.

The vehicle is equipped with Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) for better control.

The off road superbike from the Japanese bikemaker comes in three different shades.

The 270-degree crankshaft configuration of the twin engine aids the bike's performance.

BMW F850 GS and Honda Transalp 750 are some of the other bikes in the segment.

The Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE is priced at Rs 10.3 lakh.

