The Storm On Wheels: Suzuki Launches V-STROM 800DE

By: Juviraj Anchil | March 29, 2024
The V-STROM 800DE is equipped with Suzuki's all-new parallel twin 776cm3 engine.
The engine's new parallel twin layout offers the distinct advantage of a compact front-to-rear size.
The vehicle is equipped with Suzuki Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.) for better control.
The off road superbike from the Japanese bikemaker comes in three different shades.
The 270-degree crankshaft configuration of the twin engine aids the bike's performance.
BMW F850 GS and Honda Transalp 750 are some of the other bikes in the segment.
The Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE is priced at Rs 10.3 lakh.
