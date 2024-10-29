 Suzlon Shares Plunges More Than 5% On NSE; Ignoring 96% Growth In Net Profit
Suzlon Shares Plunges More Than 5% On NSE; Ignoring 96% Growth In Net Profit

The shares of Suzlon Energy declined more than 5 per cent, went on to touch the day low of Rs 74.84 per share on the NSE (National Stock Exchange). The stock hit the opening bell at Rs 77.70 per share on the Indian stock market.

Vikrant DUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 02:15 PM IST
article-image

The Suzlon Energy shares plunged despite posting profitable quarterly results for the quarter ended on September 30, 2024. The share was down more than 5 per cent on NSE.

The stock was currently trading at Rs 0.00 per share on the Indian stock markets, with a decline of more than 5 per cent amounting to Rs 3.74 per share on the bourse.

Suzlon Energy Q2 FY25

Q2 FY25 Net profit

For the quarter that ended on September 30, 2024, Suzlon Energy reported a 96 per cent increase in net profit, or Rs 201 crore, thanks to record order wins and strong margins. According to the renewable energy company, its Q2 FY25 revenue increased 48 per cent to Rs 2,093 crore.

Net revenue Q2 FY25

The company's net revenue increased 47.7 per cent to Rs 2,093 crore from Rs 1,417 crore in the same period last year.

Order book

The company reported that its order book reached an all-time high of 5.1 GW, including 'India's largest wind order from NTPC,' and that its EBITDA increased 31 per cent to Rs 294 crore. However, the EBITDA margin decreased from 15.9 percent in the same quarter last year to 14.1 per cent.

Order win

According to the company, a solid order book of 4.7 GW has been secured for its most recent innovation, the S144, which was created in India especially for low wind conditions. To improve this product's manufacturing efforts, we are increasing our capacity.

