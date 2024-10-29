iPhone 16 Sale Banned In Indonesia As Apple Fails To Meet Investment Requirements

The iPhone 16 from Apple was introduced to the world at the Apple headquarters in California with a lot of hope and anticipation. This, as the company has seen a slowdown in the belligerent enthusiasm of loyal iPhone lovers, who would eagerly wait for the release of the latest phones.

Indonesia Bans iPhone 16

The iPhone 16, with the Apple AI, was an attempt to add impetus to the dropping fervour to replace the durable iPhones.

In what could be seen as a major setback to the company, Indonesia banned the sale of the coveted iPhones in their archipelago. Indonesia, a former Dutch colony, is one of the most populous nations in the world and is a major name amongst the developing economies of the world.

Indonesia came to this extreme decision after the Cupertino-based company, according to the government, failed to meet local investment requirements in the country.

According to reports, the iPhone 16 cannot be marketed or sold in Indonesia until the country invests across the board, including China and Vietnam, until it meets 40 per cent of local content requirements for making smartphones and tablets.

While the sales soared by 20 per cent in China compared to the iPhone's previous rendition, the iPhone 15, the company has also cut its forecast for iPhone 16 phones by a mammoth 10 million units. | Pixabay

iPhone 16 Sales

The phone, which was launched in September, has seen a bit of a mixed reaction, according to observers. While the sales soared by 20 per cent in China compared to the iPhone's previous rendition, the iPhone 15, the company has also cut its forecast for iPhone 16 phones by a mammoth 10 million units.

This has brought the estimations to a total of 80 million units of the iPhone 16 for Q4 2024. And 45 million units for Q1 2025. In addition, a total of 39 million units for Q2 2025.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has attributed this decline to the company's apparent stagnation in hardware innovation. In addition, the much talked about Apple Intelligence has also not drawn the level attention and praise, that the company may have hoped for.