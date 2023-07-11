Suzlon Secures Order Of 47.6 MW From The KP Group In Gujarat | File Photo

Suzlon Group, India’s largest renewable energy solutions provider, today announced a new order win for the development of a 47.6 MW wind power project for The KP Group, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The project is located at Vagra in Bharuch district in Gujarat and is expected to be commissioned in 2024.

Suzlon will supply their S133 wind turbines (equipment supply) and supervise execution and commissioning of the project. Suzlon will also provide comprehensive operations and maintenance services post‐commissioning.

We are delighted to announce a repeat order from The KP Group. The KP Group has been a long‐standing player in renewable energy and has consistently worked towards increasing renewable energy adoption in the country. Suzlon takes pride in the fact that committed customers like The KP Group continue to select our leading technology and comprehensive capabilities throughout the entire wind energy value chain,said JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Office, Suzlon Group.

Every Suzlon turbine ranging over 80%‐90% on domestic content and manufactured in the country through a thriving domestic value chain is a testament to our contribution to the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Dr. Farukbhai Gulambhai Patel, Chairman and Managing Director, KP Group said, “This project is in line with our goal to unlock India’s renewable energy potential and power the commercial and industrial sectors. As India’s leading renewable energy solutions provider with proven technology, Suzlon is the right partner for us. We have had a long and fruitful association with Suzlon in the past using their cost‐effective Made‐in‐India solutions to create an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

Suzlon Energy shares

The shares of Suzlon Energy on Tuesday at 11:40 am IST were at ₹18.15, up by 4.61 percent.