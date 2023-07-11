 Suzlon Secures Order Of 47.6 MW From The KP Group In Gujarat
Suzlon Secures Order Of 47.6 MW From The KP Group In Gujarat

The project is located at Vagra in Bharuch district in Gujarat and is expected to be commissioned in 2024.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 11:47 AM IST
Suzlon Secures Order Of 47.6 MW From The KP Group In Gujarat

Suzlon Group, India’s largest renewable energy solutions provider, today announced a new order win for the development of a 47.6 MW wind power project for The KP Group, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The project is located at Vagra in Bharuch district in Gujarat and is expected to be commissioned in 2024.   

Suzlon  will  supply  their  S133  wind  turbines  (equipment  supply)  and  supervise  execution  and  commissioning  of  the  project.  Suzlon  will  also  provide  comprehensive  operations  and  maintenance  services post‐commissioning.  

We are delighted to announce a repeat order  from  The  KP  Group.  The  KP  Group  has  been  a  long‐standing  player  in  renewable  energy  and  has consistently worked towards increasing renewable energy adoption in the country. Suzlon takes pride in  the  fact  that  committed  customers  like  The  KP  Group  continue  to  select  our  leading  technology  and  comprehensive capabilities throughout the entire wind energy value chain,said JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Office, Suzlon Group.

Every Suzlon turbine ranging over 80%‐90% on domestic content and manufactured in the country through a thriving domestic value chain is a testament to our contribution to the vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Dr. Farukbhai Gulambhai Patel, Chairman and Managing Director, KP Group said, “This project is in line with our goal to unlock India’s renewable energy potential and power the commercial and industrial sectors. As India’s leading renewable energy solutions provider with proven technology, Suzlon is the right partner for us. We have had a long and fruitful association with Suzlon in the past using their cost‐effective Made‐in‐India solutions to create an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

Suzlon Energy shares

The shares of Suzlon Energy on Tuesday at 11:40 am IST were at ₹18.15, up by 4.61 percent.

Suzlon Energy Approves Conversion of 1.59 Crore Partly Paid-up Equity Shares Into Fully Paid-up...
