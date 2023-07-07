 Suzlon Energy Approves Conversion of 1.59 Crore Partly Paid-up Equity Shares Into Fully Paid-up Shares
The partly paid-up equity shares having a face value of ₹2 each with ₹1 paid-up into fully paid-up equity shares having a face value of ₹2 each with ₹2 paid-up on receipt of First and Final Call aggregating to ₹3,97,83,200.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, July 07, 2023, 12:16 PM IST
Suzlon Energy Approves Conversion of 1.59 Crore Partly Paid-up Equity Shares Into Fully Paid-up Shares | File Photo

Suzlon Energy has approved the conversion of 1,59,13,280 partly paid-up equity shares into fully paid-up shares of the Company, the company on Friday announced through an exchange filing.

The partly paid-up equity shares having a face value of ₹2 each with ₹1 paid-up into fully paid-up equity shares having a face value of ₹2 each with ₹2 paid-up on receipt of First and Final Call aggregating to ₹3,97,83,200.

Suzlon's Paid-up Capital

With this, the paid-up capital of the Company is ₹2489,80,37,460 divided into 1242,49,50,377 fully paid-up equity shares having a face value of ₹2 each and 4,81,36,706 partly paid-up equity shares having a face value of ₹2 each with ₹1 each paid-up shares.

Suzlon Energy Ltd Shares

The shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd on Friday at 12:09 pm IST were at ₹18.10, up by 2.55 percent.

