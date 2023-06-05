Suzlon Energy becomes first Indian wind energy firm to surpass 20 GW global wind energy installations | File Photo

Suzlon Group, India's largest renewable energy solutions provider, today announced that it has crossed the 20GW wind energy installations milestone through 12,467 wind turbines installed across 17 countries spanning six continents solidifying Suzlon's position as a significant player in the global wind energy landscape, the company announced today through an exchange filings.

According to Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), India currently has a total renewable energy capacity of 168.96 GW (as on 28th February 2023) with about 82 GW at various stages of implementation and about 41 GW under tendering stage. This includes 64.38 GW Solar Power, 51.79 GW Hydro Power, 42.02 GW Wind Power and 10.77 GW Bio Power.

"Crossing the 20GW mark is a testament to Suzlon's dedication and expertise in the renewable energy industry. I would like to thank the Government of India for their visionary policy framework and our diverse customer base of over 1,900 customers and vendor partners for their unflinching support without which this achievement would not be possible. With 5.9 GW of Indian Wind Turbines installed across the globe, Suzlon’s 20 GW is a story of taking India to the world,” said Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group.

“Suzlon's success can be attributed to its relentless focus on customer delight, innovation, and robust product technology. With eight dedicated R&D centres spanning four countries, Suzlon consistently delivers a comprehensive range of robust and reliable products," said J P Chalasani, Chief Execution Officer, Suzlon Group.

Suzlon Energy Ltd shares

The shares of Suzlon Energy on Monday at 1:08 pm IST were at Rs 11.35, up by 3.18 per cent.

Read Also Suzlon Energy wins a 300 MW order from Torrent Power