Suzlon Energy wins a 300 MW order from Torrent Power | File Photo

Suzlon Group, India’s largest renewable energy solutions provider, today announced that it has bagged a significantly large order for its new 3 MW series of wind turbines to develop a 300 MW wind power project for Torrent Power Limited. Suzlon will install 100 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3 MW each. The project is located in Karnataka and is expected to be commissioned in 2025.

This is the sixth and the largest order for the new Suzlon 3 MW series in less than a month and as part of the agreement, Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply), provide land and execute the project including erection and commissioning. Suzlon will also provide comprehensive operations and maintenance services post-commissioning.

"Suzlon and Torrent have a long association of building several Wind Energy projects over the years. We are delighted to further strengthen this partnership with deployment of our most powerful turbine technology via the new 3 MW series. It is also wonderful to see that leading Indian corporate houses have taken on the mantle of driving India’s renewable energy journey towards achieving our nation’s net‐zero targets. We remain committed to partner with India Inc. in their journey to net‐zero and building a better world for our future generations, said Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman," Suzlon Group.

"We are happy to announce our fourth order with the reputed Torrent Power Limited. It is always special when we get repeat orders from esteemed customers which demonstrates their trust in Suzlon and its expertise. This is the largest order for our new 3 MW series so far, positioning the product firmly in the market. With our global R&D footprint this product brings together world class technology and customization for Indian wind regimes," said JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group.

Read Also Suzlon wins a 204 MW order from Serentica Renewables