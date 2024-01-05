Suzlon Secures Order For 225 MW Wind Power Project In Tamil Nadu From Everrenew Energy | File Photo

Suzlon Group, India's largest renewable energy solutions provider, on Friday announced a new order win for the development of a 225 MW wind power project for Everrenew Energy Private Limited, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Suzlon will install 75 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3 MW each at the client’s sites at Vengaimandalam, Trichy district and Ottapidaram, Tuticorin district in Tamil Nadu.

This order is for the company's larger rated 3 MW, S144-140m turbines from the 3 – 3.15 MW product series. As part of the agreement, Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and supervise the project, including commissioning. Suzlon will also undertake comprehensive operations and maintenance services post-commissioning.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group said, "As India’s renewable energy ambition sets benchmarks across the world, we are honoured to partner with companies across the value chain to further their renewable energy goals. India has one of the most conducive policy environments and a thriving ecosystem from R&D and manufacturing to operations and maintenance services."

Read Also Suzlon Secures 300 MW New Order For The 3 MW Series From Apraava Energy

R. Venkatesh, Chief Executive Officer, Everrenew Energy Private Limited, said, "At Everrenew, we strongly believe in the transformative power of renewable energy. Our unwavering commitment lies in delivering sustainable solutions tailored to our customers' unique needs. Customer satisfaction is paramount to us, and our ability to execute projects swiftly is a testament to one of our key strengths. Partnering with Suzlon brings us great collaboration, and our repeat orders underscore our trust in their reliable technology and great track record in India."

Suzlon Limited shares

The shares of Suzlon Limited on Friday at 12:24 pm IST were trading at Rs 39.20, up by 1.29 per cent.