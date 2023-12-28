Suzlon Secures 300 MW New Order For The 3 MW Series From Apraava Energy Private | File Photo

Suzlon Group, India's largest renewable energy solutions provider, on Thursday announced a new order win for the development of a 300 MW wind power project for Apraava Energy Private Limited, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Suzlon will install 100 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3 MW each at the client’s site in the state of Karnataka.

This order is for the company's larger rated 3 MW, S144-140m turbines from the 3 MW product series. As part of the agreement, Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and supervise the project including commissioning. Suzlon will also undertake comprehensive operations and maintenance services post-commissioning.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group said, "Apraava has been a long term, repeat customer for us and we are delighted to partner again with them. As India’s renewable energy ambition sets benchmarks across the world, we are honoured to help reputed Renewable Energy companies fulfill their green energy portfolios. We are extremely encouraged by the conducive policy environment, strong government will and an enthusiastic industry response for renewables in the country."

JP Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said, “Each repeat customer is a validation of our technology and service prowess. I am grateful that Apraava Energy has reaffirmed their faith in us and chosen us again for this crucial project in Karnataka. While the project itself is part of the SECI (tranche XIV) auction, the electricity generated from this project will be used to support Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd. (UPPCL) to increase the reach of renewable energy in the country."

Suzlon Limited shares

The shares of Suzlon Limited on Thursday at 10:55 am IST were at Rs 38.20, up by 3.10 per cent.