 L&T Construction Wins Orders For Its Power Transmission & Distribution Business
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessL&T Construction Wins Orders For Its Power Transmission & Distribution Business

L&T Construction Wins Orders For Its Power Transmission & Distribution Business

In the United Arab Emirates, the business has received an order for Engineering, Supply, Construction, Installation, Testing and Commissioning a 400/132kV Substation. The scope also includes associated Transformer, Reactor and Substation Control & Monitoring Systems (SCMS).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 28, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
article-image
L&T Construction Wins Orders For Its Power Transmission & Distribution Business | L&T Construction

The Power Transmission & Distribution business of L&T Construction has secured key orders in the Middle East region, the company on Thursday announced through an exchange filing.

In the United Arab Emirates, the business has received an order for Engineering, Supply, Construction, Installation, Testing and Commissioning a 400/132kV Substation. The scope also includes associated Transformer, Reactor and Substation Control & Monitoring Systems (SCMS).

In Kuwait, the business has won an order to establish 400kV Overhead Transmission Lines along with associated 400kV Underground Cable interconnections. This transmission segment of more than 100KM route length will help to evacuate and generate power.

Additional orders have been won in ongoing substation orders in the region.

Larsen and Toubro shares

The shares of Larsen and Toubro on Thursday at 10:26 am IST were trading at Rs 3,530.15, down by 0.39 per cent.

About Larsen and Toubro

Larsen & Toubro is a USD 23 billion Indian multinational engaged in EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing and Services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. A strong, customer–focused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.

Read Also
Larsen & Toubro's Construction Arm Secures Significant Orders For Its Buildings & Factories Business
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Apple Advances Manufacturing In India With More Talks With iPhone Component Makers

Apple Advances Manufacturing In India With More Talks With iPhone Component Makers

Suzlon Secures 300 MW New Order For The 3 MW Series From Apraava Energy

Suzlon Secures 300 MW New Order For The 3 MW Series From Apraava Energy

L&T Construction Wins Orders For Its Power Transmission & Distribution Business

L&T Construction Wins Orders For Its Power Transmission & Distribution Business

Gold, Silver Prices Rise On December 28; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Gold, Silver Prices Rise On December 28; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata

Rupee Rises 8 Paise To 83.26 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

Rupee Rises 8 Paise To 83.26 Against US Dollar In Early Trade