Suzlon secures a new order of 99 MW from Vibrant Energy | Image: Suzlon Energy (Representative)

Suzlon Group, a renewable energy solutions provider, on Wednesday through an exchange filing announced that it has received an order from Vibrant Energy for 33 wind turbine generators (WTGs) featuring its new 3 MW series with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower for a 99 MW wind power project which is expected to be commissioned by FY25..

This order of the larger wind turbine model from the new 3 MW series ‐ the S144‐140m is part of the agreement wherein Suzlon Energy will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply), provide erection and commissioning services as well as comprehensive operations and maintenance services post‐commissioning.

J P Chalasani, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said, “We are delighted to announce our first order with Vibrant Energy which is a highly respected corporate renewable energy solutions provider. This is a significant order for us featuring turbines from our 3 MW series. It is a matter of pride when customers place their trust in Suzlon’s technology and service excellence to partner in their renewable energy journey. This order targets the C&I (Commercial & Industrial) consumer segment which we believe will be a significant contributor to India’s renewable energy vision going ahead. I look forward to a long partnership with Vibrant Energy in the coming years towards building a sustainable India.”

Srinivasan Viswanathan, Chief Executive Officer, Vibrant Energy said: “We are happy to partner with Suzlon Energy Ltd. for our project which will provide round‐the‐clock renewable energy to our corporate customers. Vibrant Energy is a long‐term partner for corporate consumers actively assisting them to meet their sustainability and decarbonisation targets. This is the first time that we are partnering with Suzlon, who is India’s leading wind turbine manufacturer, and we look forward to partnering on many more such opportunities. Suzlon’s long commitment and leadership in green energy in India is in line with our vision of mitigating climate change by empowering businesses with clean energy solutions.”

