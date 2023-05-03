Suzlon Energy redeems FCCBs due in 2032 | Image: Suzlon Energy (Representative)

Suzlon Energy Limited on Wednesday redeemed the entire outstanding Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds that were due in 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing. The outstanding FCCBs at their principal amount aggregating to $5,29,338.11 together with accrued but unpaid interest thereon up to the redemption date was at 1.25 per cent per annum which amounted to $1,378.48.

Post this the FCCBs have been cancelled and will be taken off from the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited.

Suzlon on Tuesday announced that it had secured a second order for its 3 MW series turbines from Juniper Green Energy.

Suzlon shares

The shares of Suzlon on Wednesday at 10:55 were at Rs 8.25, up by 1.85 per cent.

