 Suzlon Energy redeems FCCBs due in 2032
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessSuzlon Energy redeems FCCBs due in 2032

Suzlon Energy redeems FCCBs due in 2032

Post this the FCCBs have been cancelled and will be taken off from the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 03, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
article-image
Suzlon Energy redeems FCCBs due in 2032 | Image: Suzlon Energy (Representative)

Suzlon Energy Limited on Wednesday redeemed the entire outstanding Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds that were due in 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing. The outstanding FCCBs at their principal amount aggregating to $5,29,338.11 together with accrued but unpaid interest thereon up to the redemption date was at 1.25 per cent per annum which amounted to $1,378.48.

Post this the FCCBs have been cancelled and will be taken off from the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited.

Suzlon on Tuesday announced that it had secured a second order for its 3 MW series turbines from Juniper Green Energy.

Suzlon shares

The shares of Suzlon on Wednesday at 10:55 were at Rs 8.25, up by 1.85 per cent.

Read Also
Suzlon secures second order for their 3 MW series turbines from Juniper Green Energy
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

GAIL Utkarsh Kanpur centre shows 100% success in JEE MAINS 2023

GAIL Utkarsh Kanpur centre shows 100% success in JEE MAINS 2023

Suzlon Energy redeems FCCBs due in 2032

Suzlon Energy redeems FCCBs due in 2032

LIC launches Group Post Retirement Medical Benefit Scheme

LIC launches Group Post Retirement Medical Benefit Scheme

Drone maker ideaForge gets Sebi nod for its IPO of Rs 300 cr

Drone maker ideaForge gets Sebi nod for its IPO of Rs 300 cr

Seracle partners Algorand to drive blockchain adoption in India

Seracle partners Algorand to drive blockchain adoption in India