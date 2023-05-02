Suzlon secures second order for their 3 MW series turbines from Juniper Green Energy | Image: Suzlon Energy (Representative)

Suzlon Group, India’s largest renewable energy solutions provider, received the second order of the 3 MW product series for the development of a 69.3 MW wind power project for Juniper Green Energy Private Limited, the company announced on Tuesday through an exchange filing. Suzlon will install 22 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower of their new product with a rated capacity of 3.15 MW each. The project is located at Surendra Nagar district in Gujarat and is expected to be commissioned in 2024.

This is the first major order for the company’s largest turbine rated 3.15 MW, S144‐140m from the 3 MW series. As part of the agreement, Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and execute the project including, erection and commissioning. Suzlon will also provide comprehensive operations and maintenance services post‐commissioning.

JP Chalasani, CEO, Suzlon Group, said, “We are delighted to announce our first order with Juniper Green Energy Private Limited and our second order for the 3 MW series. Juniper Green Energy is a committed renewable energy player in India with a comprehensive solar footprint. This is their first wind energy project, and we are honoured that they have placed their trust in us for the same. The electricity from this project will serve the people of Gujarat, helping us deepen our contribution to the state. Suzlon is committed to serve our customers and the nation with our proven technology, extensive experience, and service excellence in India. We look forward to a continued partnership with Juniper Green Energy in their journey towards a greener India.”

Mr. Naresh Mansukhani, Chief Executive Officer, Juniper Green Energy Private Limited said: “At Juniper, we are committed to contribute significantly to India’s renewable energy journey. We are delighted to partner with the country’s leading renewable energy solutions provider, Suzlon for our first wind energy project. Suzlon is closely aligned to the ideology of Juniper Green Energy Private Limited of building a sustainable India through cost‐effective, Made in India, renewable energy solutions. With over 800 MW of operational solar power capacity, we hope to embark on our wind energy journey with this project and look forward to creating many more landmark projects in the future. We would like to thank GUVNL for the trust they have placed in Juniper to power the lives of the people of Gujarat with sustainable renewable energy solutions.”