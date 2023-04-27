Suzlon secures a 39 MW order for their 3 MW product series from a Thermax Group Company | Image: Suzlon Energy (Representative)

Suzlon Group on Thursday announced an order of its 3 MW product for the development of a 39 MW wind power project from First Energy 5 Private Limited (First Energy), a Thermax Group company. Suzlon will install 13 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3 MW each. The project to be located at Thalaikattupuram, Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu is expected to be commissioned in 2024.

This order is part of a 100 MW Wind‐Solar Hybrid project by First Energy 5 Private Limited.

As part of the agreement, Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and supervise the project including erection and commissioning. Suzlon will also provide comprehensive operations and maintenance services post‐commissioning.

JP Chalasani, CEO, Suzlon Group, said, "We are delighted to announce our order with First Energy 5 Private Limited, part of the highly respected Thermax Group. This is our first order with the group and features our 3 MW series product, which is one of the largest wind turbines in India today. We believe this series will play a crucial role in fulfilling India's renewable energy goals. First Energy is dedicated to providing green energy to MSMEs and medium to high power consuming industries in the country, which aligns with our vision of a sustainable India. We thank them for their trust in Suzlon's technology and services and look forward to building a strong and self‐reliant India together."

Mr. Ravi Damaraju, Director, First Energy 5 Private Limited said: “India is blessed with a potential of more than 300 GW of wind energy. First Energy, as part of the Thermax Group, is committed to unlocking India’s renewable energy potential to power the commercial and industrial sectors. As a leading renewable energy solutions provider with proven technology, Suzlon is the right partner for us for this project. We are delighted that this partnership is in line with our ideology of using cost‐effective Made‐in‐India solutions to create an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. We are focussed on increasing our green energy footprint in India and look forward to creating many landmark projects in the future that will help us power our customers’ growth and electricity requirements with clean energy.”

The Suzlon 3 MW Series

The largest renewable energy solutions provider in India, The Suzlon Group is proud to announce its 3 MW series of wind turbines. With the primary objective of increasing generation, reducing the cost of energy, and contributing to an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, this series marks a significant milestone for the company and the country's wind energy sector.

Suzlon's 3 MW turbines feature a 144‐metre rotor diameter and are designed to unlock low wind sites and deliver improved energy yield suitable for all Indian wind regimes. With local content of up to 85‐90% by its serial launch, this series proves Suzlon’s commitment to innovation and self‐reliance.

The S144 wind turbine generator is one of the largest in India, extendable up to 3.15 MW, depending on site wind conditions, available at a hub height of 140 metres going up to 160 metres by its serial launch. At 160 metres hub height the S144 will also be India’s tallest wind turbine. Suzlon's S144 fleet will deliver a remarkable 40‐43% higher generation over Suzlon’s current model, the S120 – 2.1 MW wind turbine, showcasing its ability to optimise wind resources at higher altitudes and make low‐wind sites viable.

Furthermore, the 3 MW turbine generators feature the time‐tested Doubly Fed Induction Generator (DFIG) technology and the SB 70.5 carbon fibre blade engineered and developed by Suzlon. This world‐class technology provides the capability to utilise thinner aerodynamic profiles, resulting in excellent performance in low‐wind sites, and a significant increase in generation yield per unit of land.

As a leader in the renewable energy sector, Suzlon's 3 MW series of wind turbines is a testament to the company's dedication to delivering sustainable and cost‐effective renewable energy solutions for the future. We are confident that the 3 MW – S144 technology will contribute significantly to the country's renewable energy and net‐zero targets.